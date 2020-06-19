Rent Calculator
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1007 S 10th St
1007 South 10th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1007 South 10th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, approx. 1200 sqft, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors in living areas, pets ok, Section 8 ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 S 10th St have any available units?
1007 S 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmington, NC
.
What amenities does 1007 S 10th St have?
Some of 1007 S 10th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1007 S 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1007 S 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 S 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 S 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 1007 S 10th St offer parking?
No, 1007 S 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 1007 S 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 S 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 S 10th St have a pool?
No, 1007 S 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 1007 S 10th St have accessible units?
No, 1007 S 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 S 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 S 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 S 10th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1007 S 10th St has units with air conditioning.
