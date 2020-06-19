All apartments in Wilmington
1007 S 10th St

1007 South 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1007 South 10th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, approx. 1200 sqft, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors in living areas, pets ok, Section 8 ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 S 10th St have any available units?
1007 S 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 1007 S 10th St have?
Some of 1007 S 10th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 S 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1007 S 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 S 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 S 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 1007 S 10th St offer parking?
No, 1007 S 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 1007 S 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 S 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 S 10th St have a pool?
No, 1007 S 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 1007 S 10th St have accessible units?
No, 1007 S 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 S 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 S 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 S 10th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1007 S 10th St has units with air conditioning.
