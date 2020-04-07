All apartments in Westport
7821 Red Robin Trail
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

7821 Red Robin Trail

7821 Red Robin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7821 Red Robin Trail, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,346 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5668735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 Red Robin Trail have any available units?
7821 Red Robin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 7821 Red Robin Trail have?
Some of 7821 Red Robin Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 Red Robin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7821 Red Robin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 Red Robin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7821 Red Robin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 7821 Red Robin Trail offer parking?
No, 7821 Red Robin Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7821 Red Robin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7821 Red Robin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 Red Robin Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7821 Red Robin Trail has a pool.
Does 7821 Red Robin Trail have accessible units?
No, 7821 Red Robin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 Red Robin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7821 Red Robin Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7821 Red Robin Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7821 Red Robin Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
