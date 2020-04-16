7227 Adirondack Drive

Amenities
Welcome home to this generously equipped home in Denver's highly rated Covington community. With an open floorplan w/ wood floors and wainscoting throughout the main level this home will not disappoint. Uniquely featuring an open kitchen off the living space as well as a dining room, office, full bath, and bedroom all on the main level. Going up to the second level there are 4 more bedrooms including a massive master suite with tray ceilings, granite bathroom tops, a garden tub, glassed in shower, and a large walk in closet. This house is sitting on one of the communities most desirable lots with just under a half acre and walking distance to the community pool/playground making it convenient for summer activities and a great deal of space. This community also offers optional boat storage as the house is located only a mile away from the nearest LKN boat launch. If you are searching for your next rental or relocating to the area this house and community will exceed your expectations!