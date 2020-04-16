All apartments in Westport
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:25 PM

7227 Adirondack Drive

7227 Adirondack Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7227 Adirondack Dr, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home to this generously equipped home in Denver's highly rated Covington community. With an open floorplan w/ wood floors and wainscoting throughout the main level this home will not disappoint. Uniquely featuring an open kitchen off the living space as well as a dining room, office, full bath, and bedroom all on the main level. Going up to the second level there are 4 more bedrooms including a massive master suite with tray ceilings, granite bathroom tops, a garden tub, glassed in shower, and a large walk in closet. This house is sitting on one of the communities most desirable lots with just under a half acre and walking distance to the community pool/playground making it convenient for summer activities and a great deal of space. This community also offers optional boat storage as the house is located only a mile away from the nearest LKN boat launch. If you are searching for your next rental or relocating to the area this house and community will exceed your expectations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7227 Adirondack Drive have any available units?
7227 Adirondack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 7227 Adirondack Drive have?
Some of 7227 Adirondack Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7227 Adirondack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7227 Adirondack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7227 Adirondack Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7227 Adirondack Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 7227 Adirondack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7227 Adirondack Drive offers parking.
Does 7227 Adirondack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7227 Adirondack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7227 Adirondack Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7227 Adirondack Drive has a pool.
Does 7227 Adirondack Drive have accessible units?
No, 7227 Adirondack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7227 Adirondack Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7227 Adirondack Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7227 Adirondack Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7227 Adirondack Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

