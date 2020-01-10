All apartments in Westport
2225 Smith Harbour Drive

Location

2225 Smith Harbour Drive, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Ranch home with Fenced Yard. Move in ready. Community pool and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have any available units?
2225 Smith Harbour Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have?
Some of 2225 Smith Harbour Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Smith Harbour Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Smith Harbour Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Smith Harbour Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive offers parking.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive has a pool.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have accessible units?
No, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
