Home
Westport, NC
2225 Smith Harbour Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM
2225 Smith Harbour Drive
2225 Smith Harbour Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2225 Smith Harbour Drive, Westport, NC 28037
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Ranch home with Fenced Yard. Move in ready. Community pool and walking trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have any available units?
2225 Smith Harbour Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Westport, NC
.
What amenities does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have?
Some of 2225 Smith Harbour Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 2225 Smith Harbour Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Smith Harbour Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Smith Harbour Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Westport
.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive offers parking.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive has a pool.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have accessible units?
No, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Smith Harbour Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Smith Harbour Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
