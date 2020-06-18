All apartments in West Jefferson
23 East Second Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

23 East Second Street

23 East 2nd Street · (336) 846-6800
Location

23 East 2nd Street, West Jefferson, NC 28694
West Jefferson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 East Second Street - Apt 1 · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly Remodeled Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment Downtown! - This is a newly remodeled apartment perfect for anyone who wants to be in town! This apartment is located above a retail store offering walking distance to many restaurants, breweries, and festivals! Throughout the unit, you'll find fresh paint, hardwood floors, and new appliances!

Head upstairs to Apartment 1. Walking through the door you'll find a spacious laundry room with washer & dryer included along with shelving for extra storage! Continue forward to the first bathroom offering a tub shower combination. The tub is perfect for a long bath! Down the hall is an open concept kitchen & living room. The kitchen offers all stainless steel full-size appliances, granite countertops, and a bar for seating. All cabinets are EZ close, no more slamming! The cabinet to the left of the oven is a pull out rack, perfect for spice storage! Through the first door, you'll find a bedroom with a large closet. Through the second door, you'll find your HUGE master suite. With a bedroom like this, you'll never want to leave! The spacious bedroom has an ensuite bath. This bathroom also features a tub/shower combination with a deep tub perfect for baths! His & her closets offer plenty of storage. There is also a bonus room off the master perfect for sitting, office, or nursery!

This unit has parking right below! Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Town water/sewer included. Natural Gas furnace & central air. Town garbage pick up for your convenience. Skybest offers Fiber Optic. No mailbox on site. Sorry, not pet friendly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 East Second Street have any available units?
23 East Second Street has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 East Second Street have?
Some of 23 East Second Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 East Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 East Second Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 East Second Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 East Second Street is pet friendly.
Does 23 East Second Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 East Second Street does offer parking.
Does 23 East Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 East Second Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 East Second Street have a pool?
No, 23 East Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 East Second Street have accessible units?
No, 23 East Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 East Second Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 East Second Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 East Second Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 East Second Street has units with air conditioning.
