23 East Second Street

Newly Remodeled Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment Downtown! - This is a newly remodeled apartment perfect for anyone who wants to be in town! This apartment is located above a retail store offering walking distance to many restaurants, breweries, and festivals! Throughout the unit, you'll find fresh paint, hardwood floors, and new appliances!



Head upstairs to Apartment 1. Walking through the door you'll find a spacious laundry room with washer & dryer included along with shelving for extra storage! Continue forward to the first bathroom offering a tub shower combination. The tub is perfect for a long bath! Down the hall is an open concept kitchen & living room. The kitchen offers all stainless steel full-size appliances, granite countertops, and a bar for seating. All cabinets are EZ close, no more slamming! The cabinet to the left of the oven is a pull out rack, perfect for spice storage! Through the first door, you'll find a bedroom with a large closet. Through the second door, you'll find your HUGE master suite. With a bedroom like this, you'll never want to leave! The spacious bedroom has an ensuite bath. This bathroom also features a tub/shower combination with a deep tub perfect for baths! His & her closets offer plenty of storage. There is also a bonus room off the master perfect for sitting, office, or nursery!



This unit has parking right below! Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Town water/sewer included. Natural Gas furnace & central air. Town garbage pick up for your convenience. Skybest offers Fiber Optic. No mailbox on site. Sorry, not pet friendly.



No Pets Allowed



