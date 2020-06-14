All apartments in Wendell
Wendell, NC
208 Redberry Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

208 Redberry Court

208 Redberry Court · No Longer Available
Wendell
Location

208 Redberry Court, Wendell, NC 27591

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Redberry Court have any available units?
208 Redberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wendell, NC.
Is 208 Redberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
208 Redberry Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Redberry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Redberry Court is pet friendly.
Does 208 Redberry Court offer parking?
No, 208 Redberry Court does not offer parking.
Does 208 Redberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Redberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Redberry Court have a pool?
No, 208 Redberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 208 Redberry Court have accessible units?
No, 208 Redberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Redberry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Redberry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Redberry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Redberry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
