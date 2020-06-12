/
3 bedroom apartments
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weddington, NC
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
720 Ridgelake Drive
720 Ridgelake Drive, Weddington, NC
Stunning 5 bedroom Full Brick Home in Weddington! Open floorplan and spacious living areas make this house great for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6020 HAMPSTEAD POND Lane
6020 Hampstead Pond Ln, Weddington, NC
Brand New Beautiful 4 BR 3.5 BA 2-Story Open Floor Plan home in Convenient Matthews! Steps away from Syskey YMCA, shopping, dining and entertaining. Double door Master. Master Bath with Walk-in Shower.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
705 Evans Manor Dr
705 Evans Manor Drive, Weddington, NC
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with large bonus room. Family room with gas fireplace, open to breakfast area and kitchen. Dining room is open to living room. Private home office near main entry.
Results within 1 mile of Weddington
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Providence Country Club
42 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,796
1479 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Ballantyne West
48 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9309 Shrewsbury Drive
9309 Shrewsbury Drive, Union County, NC
9309 Shrewsbury Drive Available 07/01/20 Awesome pet-friendly South Charlotte home on cul-de-sac for lease! - Pet-friendly! Impeccably-clean and well-maintained home with a spacious and open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1016 Sentinel Drive
1016 Sentinel Drive, Indian Trail, NC
1016 Sentinel Drive Available 07/01/20 Great Floorplan in Colton Ridge - Tons of space in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Colton Ridge. All living spaces and 3 bedrooms on the main level with the 4th bedroom/bonus upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Deercross Lane
505 Deercross Lane, Union County, NC
505 Deercross Waxhaw NC 28173 - This beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath home, located in the Hunter Oaks neighborhood of Waxhaw is just minutes from I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8304 Fairgreen Avenue
8304 Fairgreen Avenue, Waxhaw, NC
Executive style 5 bed 3.5 bath home in Barrington! Zoned to Marvin Schools! Available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with beautiful hand carved wood floors 2 story foyer with dedicated office & formal living room.
Results within 5 miles of Weddington
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
Provincetowne
30 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Ballantyne East
45 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Ballantyne West
17 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Whiteoak
22 Units Available
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1336 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1266 sqft
Luxury community has green space, mature trees, ample sidewalks, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and bathtub. Located in Matthews, close to parks, shopping and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Oxford Hunt
25 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
21 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1493 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1438 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Hembstead
25 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1614 sqft
Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Providence Country Club
72 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
