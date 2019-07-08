All apartments in Weddington
5919 Hemby Road - A

5919 Hemby Road · No Longer Available
Location

5919 Hemby Road, Weddington, NC 28104

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful new build hassle-free farmhouse duplex that is adjacent to the Luxury Bromley Estates yet without the huge price tag that typically comes with this type of property. This home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms nestled away on a private 1.7 acres. Enjoy the privacy of your home with a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Step outside and relax to the summer breeze on the large front or back porches and live stress-free knowing that all maintenance is included. Additionally you get to benefit from the award winning Weddington schools and the very short drive to the popular Waverly Place where there are plenty of restaurants and activities to enjoy.
Rent price includes landscaping and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5919 Hemby Road - A have any available units?
5919 Hemby Road - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 5919 Hemby Road - A have?
Some of 5919 Hemby Road - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5919 Hemby Road - A currently offering any rent specials?
5919 Hemby Road - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5919 Hemby Road - A pet-friendly?
No, 5919 Hemby Road - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weddington.
Does 5919 Hemby Road - A offer parking?
Yes, 5919 Hemby Road - A offers parking.
Does 5919 Hemby Road - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5919 Hemby Road - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5919 Hemby Road - A have a pool?
No, 5919 Hemby Road - A does not have a pool.
Does 5919 Hemby Road - A have accessible units?
No, 5919 Hemby Road - A does not have accessible units.
Does 5919 Hemby Road - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5919 Hemby Road - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 5919 Hemby Road - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5919 Hemby Road - A has units with air conditioning.
