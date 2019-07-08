5919 Hemby Road - A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful new build hassle-free farmhouse duplex that is adjacent to the Luxury Bromley Estates yet without the huge price tag that typically comes with this type of property. This home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms nestled away on a private 1.7 acres. Enjoy the privacy of your home with a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Step outside and relax to the summer breeze on the large front or back porches and live stress-free knowing that all maintenance is included. Additionally you get to benefit from the award winning Weddington schools and the very short drive to the popular Waverly Place where there are plenty of restaurants and activities to enjoy.

Rent price includes landscaping and pest control.