This beautiful new build hassle-free farmhouse duplex that is adjacent to the Luxury Bromley Estates yet without the huge price tag that typically comes with this type of property. This home includes 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms nestled away on a private 1.7 acres. Enjoy the privacy of your home with a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Step outside and relax to the summer breeze on the large front or back porches and live stress-free knowing that all maintenance is included. Additionally you get to benefit from the award winning Weddington schools and the very short drive to the popular Waverly Place where there are plenty of restaurants and activities to enjoy. Rent price includes landscaping and pest control.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5919 Hemby Road - A have any available units?
5919 Hemby Road - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 5919 Hemby Road - A have?
Some of 5919 Hemby Road - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5919 Hemby Road - A currently offering any rent specials?
5919 Hemby Road - A is not currently offering any rent specials.