Weddington, NC
3500 Beulah Church Road
3500 Beulah Church Road

3500 Beulah Church Road · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Beulah Church Road, Weddington, NC 28104

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch home set in a secluded, wooded setting. Rear deck is surrounded by trees. Brick fireplace in Living Room. Master Bedroom/Bath are separate from secondary bedrooms. New paint throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have any available units?
3500 Beulah Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
Is 3500 Beulah Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Beulah Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Beulah Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weddington.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Beulah Church Road offers parking.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have a pool?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have accessible units?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.

