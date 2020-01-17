Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Weddington
Find more places like 3500 Beulah Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Weddington, NC
/
3500 Beulah Church Road
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3500 Beulah Church Road
3500 Beulah Church Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3500 Beulah Church Road, Weddington, NC 28104
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch home set in a secluded, wooded setting. Rear deck is surrounded by trees. Brick fireplace in Living Room. Master Bedroom/Bath are separate from secondary bedrooms. New paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have any available units?
3500 Beulah Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Weddington, NC
.
Is 3500 Beulah Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Beulah Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Beulah Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Weddington
.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Beulah Church Road offers parking.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have a pool?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have accessible units?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Beulah Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3500 Beulah Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Weddington 3 Bedrooms
Weddington Apartments with Garage
Weddington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Weddington Dog Friendly Apartments
Weddington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Monroe, NC
Stallings, NC
Cherryville, NC
Shelby, NC
Locust, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
Johnson C Smith University