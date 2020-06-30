All apartments in Weaverville
265 N. Main St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

265 N. Main St

265 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

265 North Main Street, Weaverville, NC 28787

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Great home in Weaverville. Short distance to downtown Weaverville. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, dining room, fireplace, large basement. Large yard, small appoved pet and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 N. Main St have any available units?
265 N. Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weaverville, NC.
What amenities does 265 N. Main St have?
Some of 265 N. Main St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 N. Main St currently offering any rent specials?
265 N. Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 N. Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 N. Main St is pet friendly.
Does 265 N. Main St offer parking?
Yes, 265 N. Main St offers parking.
Does 265 N. Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 N. Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 N. Main St have a pool?
No, 265 N. Main St does not have a pool.
Does 265 N. Main St have accessible units?
No, 265 N. Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 265 N. Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 N. Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 N. Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 265 N. Main St has units with air conditioning.
