Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Weaverville
Find more places like 265 N. Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Weaverville, NC
/
265 N. Main St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
265 N. Main St
265 North Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Weaverville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
265 North Main Street, Weaverville, NC 28787
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great home in Weaverville. Short distance to downtown Weaverville. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, dining room, fireplace, large basement. Large yard, small appoved pet and no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 265 N. Main St have any available units?
265 N. Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Weaverville, NC
.
What amenities does 265 N. Main St have?
Some of 265 N. Main St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 265 N. Main St currently offering any rent specials?
265 N. Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 N. Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 N. Main St is pet friendly.
Does 265 N. Main St offer parking?
Yes, 265 N. Main St offers parking.
Does 265 N. Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 N. Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 N. Main St have a pool?
No, 265 N. Main St does not have a pool.
Does 265 N. Main St have accessible units?
No, 265 N. Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 265 N. Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 N. Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 N. Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 265 N. Main St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir
Weaverville, NC 28787
Similar Pages
Weaverville 1 Bedrooms
Weaverville 2 Bedrooms
Weaverville Apartments with Garages
Weaverville Apartments with Parking
Weaverville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Asheville, NC
Johnson City, TN
Greer, SC
Kingsport, TN
Woodfin, NC
Elizabethton, TN
Travelers Rest, SC
Hendersonville, NC
Slater-Marietta, SC
Swannanoa, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
East Tennessee State University
Milligan College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
University of North Carolina at Asheville