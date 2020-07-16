All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

431 Planters Ridge Drive

431 Planters Ridge Drive · (919) 751-8021
Location

431 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC 27863

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 431 Planters Ridge Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1868 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
431 Planters Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 STUNNING 4 BR, 2.5 BA 2-Story in Planters Ridge *Pikeville schools* - Welcome Home to Planters Ridge! This nearly-new 2-story home has FOUR bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 bathrooms PLUS 2-car garage & fenced-in yard. Built in 2018, in newly developed phase of popular Planters Ridge. Enjoy the convenience of easy-care laminate flooring downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Step inside the front door to welcoming family room with gas logs. Large eat-in kitchen with center island, pantry, granite countertops, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Dining area is very spacious & leads to back covered patio. Downstairs half bathroom. Upstairs master suite features TWO walk-in closets plus large master bathroom with separate tub/shower & dual vanity. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. Relax on the front porch or enjoy the privacy of being on the corner lot.

Pet Policy: all pets are subject to owner approval. Pet references from prior landlord may be requested. Pet deposit is equal to 1/2 month’s rent and is refundable if NO signs of pet at move out.

Apply online at seymourhomes.net. Contact Seymour Homes Realty at 919-751-8021 for more info or to schedule a showing.

Professional listing photos shared courtesy of Beth Hines, Remax Southland.

(RLNE5327404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

