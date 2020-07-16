Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

431 Planters Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 STUNNING 4 BR, 2.5 BA 2-Story in Planters Ridge *Pikeville schools* - Welcome Home to Planters Ridge! This nearly-new 2-story home has FOUR bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.5 bathrooms PLUS 2-car garage & fenced-in yard. Built in 2018, in newly developed phase of popular Planters Ridge. Enjoy the convenience of easy-care laminate flooring downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Step inside the front door to welcoming family room with gas logs. Large eat-in kitchen with center island, pantry, granite countertops, tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Dining area is very spacious & leads to back covered patio. Downstairs half bathroom. Upstairs master suite features TWO walk-in closets plus large master bathroom with separate tub/shower & dual vanity. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. Relax on the front porch or enjoy the privacy of being on the corner lot.



Pet Policy: all pets are subject to owner approval. Pet references from prior landlord may be requested. Pet deposit is equal to 1/2 month’s rent and is refundable if NO signs of pet at move out.



Apply online at seymourhomes.net. Contact Seymour Homes Realty at 919-751-8021 for more info or to schedule a showing.



Professional listing photos shared courtesy of Beth Hines, Remax Southland.



