Wayne County, NC
141 Pate Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

141 Pate Circle

141 Pate Circle · No Longer Available
Location

141 Pate Circle, Wayne County, NC 27530

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
Move In ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath on 1 acre corner lot! Incredibly clean & in great shape. Custom trimwork in foyer, living, & hall. Custom kitchen cabinets. Large deep stainless steel sink with 360 degree pull down sprayer faucet. Pot rack kitchen light fixture. Tile flooring in kitchen & baths. Master bath has a spacious double sink vanity and sunlight over tub. Covered front entrance. Back yard features large deck and fire pit. Appliances include; stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Pate Circle have any available units?
141 Pate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wayne County, NC.
What amenities does 141 Pate Circle have?
Some of 141 Pate Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Pate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
141 Pate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Pate Circle pet-friendly?
No, 141 Pate Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wayne County.
Does 141 Pate Circle offer parking?
No, 141 Pate Circle does not offer parking.
Does 141 Pate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Pate Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Pate Circle have a pool?
Yes, 141 Pate Circle has a pool.
Does 141 Pate Circle have accessible units?
No, 141 Pate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Pate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Pate Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Pate Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Pate Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
