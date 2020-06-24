All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9009 Rochedale Place

9009 Rochedale Place · No Longer Available
Location

9009 Rochedale Place, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This gorgeous 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,303 sq. ft. home in Waxhaw has everything you've been searching for. With an open floor plan, this spacious home features a spectacular kitchen with over sized island, granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and breakfast area. Relax in the living room, or entertain in the formal living and dining. The master suite features recessed ceilings with decorative lighting, and a spa like retreat with luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks. Enjoy those crisp fall evenings on the gorgeous deck overlooking the backyard with plenty of space. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 Rochedale Place have any available units?
9009 Rochedale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 9009 Rochedale Place have?
Some of 9009 Rochedale Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 Rochedale Place currently offering any rent specials?
9009 Rochedale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 Rochedale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9009 Rochedale Place is pet friendly.
Does 9009 Rochedale Place offer parking?
No, 9009 Rochedale Place does not offer parking.
Does 9009 Rochedale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 Rochedale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 Rochedale Place have a pool?
No, 9009 Rochedale Place does not have a pool.
Does 9009 Rochedale Place have accessible units?
No, 9009 Rochedale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 Rochedale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9009 Rochedale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9009 Rochedale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9009 Rochedale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
