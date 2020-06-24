All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

7901 Sunset Hill Rd

7901 Sunset Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7901 Sunset Hill Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waxhaw Rentals From $2000 Mthly, 4&5 Bedrooms, - Property Id: 235811

- Many rental homes are available in this area that aren't found through other rental sites

- These homes are exclusive through the investment group I represent

- Monthly rents range from around $1800 up to around $3400 and are determined by the area or size of home

- Approval is based on your income

- Minimum requirement is a 1yr lease, 550 credit score, No evictions within last 3 years, No current bankruptcy, Min $60,000 total household yearly income, 2 months rent required for deposit, 30 to 35 day move in times

- Credit less than 550? Ask about FREE credit repair

- Call or Text 704-507-6123 for a FREE list of the available homes

- Kip Moore, Certified Rental Specialist
- 25 years local real estate experience
- Highgarden Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235811
Property Id 235811

(RLNE5611825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Sunset Hill Rd have any available units?
7901 Sunset Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 7901 Sunset Hill Rd have?
Some of 7901 Sunset Hill Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Sunset Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Sunset Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Sunset Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7901 Sunset Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7901 Sunset Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 7901 Sunset Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7901 Sunset Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 Sunset Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Sunset Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 7901 Sunset Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Sunset Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 7901 Sunset Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Sunset Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 Sunset Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7901 Sunset Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7901 Sunset Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

