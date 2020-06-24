7712 Kingston Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This cozy 1938 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Great location off Providence Rd. No HOA fees. Kitchen opens to family room with wood-burning fireplace; Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave included. Formal living and dining rooms; Spacious master suite with extended vanity, Walk In Closet, garden tub and separate shower. Spacious 4th bedroom could also be Bonus Room. Private, wooded backyard. The nearest schools are Waxhaw Elementary, Cuthbertson Middle School and Cuthbertson High School. Please email for more info.