Last updated January 26 2020 at 5:38 PM

7712 Kingston Drive

7712 Kingston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Kingston Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This cozy 1938 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Great location off Providence Rd. No HOA fees. Kitchen opens to family room with wood-burning fireplace; Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave included. Formal living and dining rooms; Spacious master suite with extended vanity, Walk In Closet, garden tub and separate shower. Spacious 4th bedroom could also be Bonus Room. Private, wooded backyard. The nearest schools are Waxhaw Elementary, Cuthbertson Middle School and Cuthbertson High School. Please email for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

