Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
7067 Hamilton Mill Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 6:46 AM

7067 Hamilton Mill Drive

7067 Hamilton Mill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7067 Hamilton Mill Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Amazing brand new house for lease! Large kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace & built ins. Fabulous owners suite w/ dual closets, good size secondary bedrooms, loft. Granite countertops, SS appliances, large island, hardwoods on main, paver patio with grilling island, recessed lighting, energy star 3.0 certification , WIFI certification & much more. Award winning amenities featuring Community House, pools with slides and lazy river, play ground, state of the art fitness center.
Two months rent for security deposit. Small pets are allowed, but $250 non-refundable deposit for each pet is required. Please text Zhenping zhong at 281-381-3490 or email zzhong@kw.com for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive have any available units?
7067 Hamilton Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive have?
Some of 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7067 Hamilton Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive offer parking?
No, 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive has a pool.
Does 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7067 Hamilton Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
