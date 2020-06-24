All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5024 Lily Pond Circle

5024 Lily Pond Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5024 Lily Pond Cir, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5024 Lily Pond -

(RLNE5251647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Lily Pond Circle have any available units?
5024 Lily Pond Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
Is 5024 Lily Pond Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Lily Pond Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Lily Pond Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5024 Lily Pond Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5024 Lily Pond Circle offer parking?
No, 5024 Lily Pond Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5024 Lily Pond Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 Lily Pond Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Lily Pond Circle have a pool?
No, 5024 Lily Pond Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5024 Lily Pond Circle have accessible units?
No, 5024 Lily Pond Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Lily Pond Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 Lily Pond Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 Lily Pond Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5024 Lily Pond Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

