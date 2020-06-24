All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 416 S Jackson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
416 S Jackson Ave
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

416 S Jackson Ave

416 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

416 Jackson Avenue, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
4 bedroom in heart of Waxhaw - This 4 bedrooms 2 full bathroom has been beautifully remodeled. All new floors, kitchen, and baths, all new paint. Brand new appliances and fixtures!
Requirements as follows: a minimum income of $4500.00 a month. Renters Insurance IS Mandatory. Application fee $45.00 per adult. We do a criminal background, Equifax, employment and income verification, and eviction reports. None smoking property. This is not a voucher or section 8 property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5309406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 S Jackson Ave have any available units?
416 S Jackson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
Is 416 S Jackson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
416 S Jackson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 S Jackson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 S Jackson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 416 S Jackson Ave offer parking?
No, 416 S Jackson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 416 S Jackson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 S Jackson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 S Jackson Ave have a pool?
No, 416 S Jackson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 416 S Jackson Ave have accessible units?
No, 416 S Jackson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 416 S Jackson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 S Jackson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 S Jackson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 S Jackson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University