4015 lily pond Circle

Amazing nearly brand new house for lease! Large kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace & built ins. Fabulous owners suite w/ dual closets, good size secondary bedrooms, loft. Granite countertops, SS appliances, large island, hardwoods on main, paver patio, recessed lighting, energy star 3.0 certification , WIFI certification & much more. Award winning amenities featuring Community House, pools with slides and lazy river, play ground, state of the art fitness center. Two months rent for security deposit. Small pets are allowed, but $300 non-refundable deposit for each pet is required. Please text Zhenping zhong at 281-381-3490 or email zzhong@kw.com for more details.