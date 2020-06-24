All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

4015 lily pond Circle

4015 Lily Pond Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Lily Pond Cir, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Amazing nearly brand new house for lease! Large kitchen opens to family room with gas fireplace & built ins. Fabulous owners suite w/ dual closets, good size secondary bedrooms, loft. Granite countertops, SS appliances, large island, hardwoods on main, paver patio, recessed lighting, energy star 3.0 certification , WIFI certification & much more. Award winning amenities featuring Community House, pools with slides and lazy river, play ground, state of the art fitness center. Two months rent for security deposit. Small pets are allowed, but $300 non-refundable deposit for each pet is required. Please text Zhenping zhong at 281-381-3490 or email zzhong@kw.com for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 lily pond Circle have any available units?
4015 lily pond Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 4015 lily pond Circle have?
Some of 4015 lily pond Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 lily pond Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4015 lily pond Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 lily pond Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 lily pond Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4015 lily pond Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4015 lily pond Circle offers parking.
Does 4015 lily pond Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 lily pond Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 lily pond Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4015 lily pond Circle has a pool.
Does 4015 lily pond Circle have accessible units?
No, 4015 lily pond Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 lily pond Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 lily pond Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 lily pond Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4015 lily pond Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
