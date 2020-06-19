All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:38 PM

4001 Garfield Court

4001 Garfield Court · (803) 205-2558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4001 Garfield Court, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2671 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Great 2 story home located on a cul de sac lot with a covered front porch and fenced yard, close to downtown Waxhaw. Open floor plan has a large Great Room opening to the breakfast room, kitchen with island and pantry. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet with custom shelving and an updated bath. Two additional bedrooms plus a bed/bonus room, the hall bath has also been updated and has a tile shower. The fenced yard has a large patio and natural area, lots of outdoor space to relax. Oversized 2 car garage with built in cabinets.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Garfield Court have any available units?
4001 Garfield Court has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4001 Garfield Court have?
Some of 4001 Garfield Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Garfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Garfield Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Garfield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 Garfield Court is pet friendly.
Does 4001 Garfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Garfield Court does offer parking.
Does 4001 Garfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Garfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Garfield Court have a pool?
No, 4001 Garfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Garfield Court have accessible units?
No, 4001 Garfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Garfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Garfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Garfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Garfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
