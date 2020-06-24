All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

3021 Fallondale Road

3021 Fallondale Road · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Fallondale Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Fallondale Road have any available units?
3021 Fallondale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
Is 3021 Fallondale Road currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Fallondale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Fallondale Road pet-friendly?
No, 3021 Fallondale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 3021 Fallondale Road offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Fallondale Road offers parking.
Does 3021 Fallondale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Fallondale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Fallondale Road have a pool?
No, 3021 Fallondale Road does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Fallondale Road have accessible units?
No, 3021 Fallondale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Fallondale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 Fallondale Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3021 Fallondale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3021 Fallondale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
