Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
2801 Swinton Court
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM
2801 Swinton Court
2801 Swinton Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2801 Swinton Court, Waxhaw, NC 28173
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
apply at www.pathlightmgt.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2801 Swinton Court have any available units?
2801 Swinton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waxhaw, NC
.
What amenities does 2801 Swinton Court have?
Some of 2801 Swinton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2801 Swinton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Swinton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Swinton Court pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Swinton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waxhaw
.
Does 2801 Swinton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Swinton Court offers parking.
Does 2801 Swinton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Swinton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Swinton Court have a pool?
No, 2801 Swinton Court does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Swinton Court have accessible units?
No, 2801 Swinton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Swinton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Swinton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Swinton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Swinton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
