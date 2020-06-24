All apartments in Waxhaw
1401 Millbridge Pkwy
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1401 Millbridge Pkwy

1401 Millbridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Millbridge Parkway, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WAXHAW RENTALS, $2100 to $2900 MTHLY, 4&5 BRS, - Property Id: 161731

Listed address and photo are not of the actual home available - Investment group has many homes for rent in this area starting around $1900 a month - These homes have 3, 4 & 5 bedrooms, upgraded kitchens, community amenities, quality schools, pets ARE welcome! Not the are you want? Same Investment group has 100's of homes in most areas including SC starting around $1900 a month - Min 1yr rental - Min credit score 550 - Stable employment - No evictions within last 3 years - No current bankruptcy - Min $70,000 yearly household income - 2 months rent for deposit - If you love the home and community while renting, the investment group will sell you the home - Get free link to available homes by calling or texting 704-507-6123
- NOT A SCAM - I have 25 years real Estate experience in Charlotte region
- Kip Moore, Highgarden Real Estate, 1994
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161731p
Property Id 161731

(RLNE5179647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

