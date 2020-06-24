1109 Blackmoor Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Vacant - allowed to be showed now. Beautiful home in Lawson Community with Union County schools - Vacant - allowed to be showed now! Beautiful home with open floor plan has large screened in patio, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Master on main, plus additional bedroom and bath, and an office or dining room opens to another patio.Master has walk in closet with private bath, dual vanity and large tiled shower. Another bedroom and loft upstairs plus full bath and walk in attic for lots of storage. Kitchen is spacious with stainless appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinets and opens to great living room w/ fireplace, and dining area. Walk to clubhouse, pools and tennis courts in this great community, or take a short drive to the many new restaurants and shops. Close to I-485.



(RLNE4681675)