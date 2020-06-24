All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 1109 Blackmoor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
1109 Blackmoor Road
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

1109 Blackmoor Road

1109 Blackmoor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1109 Blackmoor Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Vacant - allowed to be showed now. Beautiful home in Lawson Community with Union County schools - Vacant - allowed to be showed now! Beautiful home with open floor plan has large screened in patio, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Master on main, plus additional bedroom and bath, and an office or dining room opens to another patio.Master has walk in closet with private bath, dual vanity and large tiled shower. Another bedroom and loft upstairs plus full bath and walk in attic for lots of storage. Kitchen is spacious with stainless appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinets and opens to great living room w/ fireplace, and dining area. Walk to clubhouse, pools and tennis courts in this great community, or take a short drive to the many new restaurants and shops. Close to I-485.

(RLNE4681675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Blackmoor Road have any available units?
1109 Blackmoor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1109 Blackmoor Road have?
Some of 1109 Blackmoor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Blackmoor Road currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Blackmoor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Blackmoor Road pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Blackmoor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 1109 Blackmoor Road offer parking?
No, 1109 Blackmoor Road does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Blackmoor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Blackmoor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Blackmoor Road have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Blackmoor Road has a pool.
Does 1109 Blackmoor Road have accessible units?
No, 1109 Blackmoor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Blackmoor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Blackmoor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Blackmoor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Blackmoor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University