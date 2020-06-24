Rent Calculator
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM
1061 Easley Street
1061 Easley Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1061 Easley Street, Waxhaw, NC 28173
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1061 Easley Street have any available units?
1061 Easley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waxhaw, NC
.
What amenities does 1061 Easley Street have?
Some of 1061 Easley Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1061 Easley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Easley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Easley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1061 Easley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waxhaw
.
Does 1061 Easley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1061 Easley Street offers parking.
Does 1061 Easley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Easley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Easley Street have a pool?
No, 1061 Easley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Easley Street have accessible units?
No, 1061 Easley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Easley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 Easley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 Easley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 Easley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
