Watauga County, NC
697 Patton Ridge Road
697 Patton Ridge Road

697 Patton Ridge Road · (828) 262-4646 ext. 133
Location

697 Patton Ridge Road, Watauga County, NC 28618

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 697 Patton Ridge Road · Avail. Aug 7

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
697 Patton Ridge Road Available 08/07/20 Quiet, Quaint 3 Bed/2 Bath in Deep Gap - Available August 2020. Quiet, quaint 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located on a secluded gravel road in Deep Gap. Cute home with water, satellite, and internet included in rental rate. Limit of 3 students. Convenient location to Boone, Wilkes or Jefferson. Occupant in the separate basement apartment and garage apartment. Pet-friendly, restrictions apply.

To apply for this property, please email us at: leasing@boonehcrentals.com.

In order to send your application, we will need the first and last name, email address, and phone number for you and everyone who may be applying with you. There is a one-time $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18 that covers the cost of a background check.

We process all inquiries in the order received, and aim to respond to all inquiries within 3 - 5 business days. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

