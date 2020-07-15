Amenities

pet friendly garage some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

697 Patton Ridge Road Available 08/07/20 Quiet, Quaint 3 Bed/2 Bath in Deep Gap - Available August 2020. Quiet, quaint 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located on a secluded gravel road in Deep Gap. Cute home with water, satellite, and internet included in rental rate. Limit of 3 students. Convenient location to Boone, Wilkes or Jefferson. Occupant in the separate basement apartment and garage apartment. Pet-friendly, restrictions apply.



To apply for this property, please email us at: leasing@boonehcrentals.com.



In order to send your application, we will need the first and last name, email address, and phone number for you and everyone who may be applying with you. There is a one-time $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18 that covers the cost of a background check.



We process all inquiries in the order received, and aim to respond to all inquiries within 3 - 5 business days. Thank you!



(RLNE5696958)