West Oak Apartment Homes

Amenities
West Oak Apartments in Wake Forest, NC features spacious 2-bedroom floor plans. Situated less than 10 miles north of Raleigh, Wake Forest offers quick and easy access to first class universities with Duke University and North Carolina State University. The area's most progressive employers are also easily accessible through the Research Triangle Park and you can enjoy shopping and dining at Triangle Town Center. What more could you want? Looking for fun and relaxation, head over to nearby Joyner Park or take a day trip to the coast or the mountains. There's so much to do so close to West Oak Apartments! At West Oak Apartments our living spaces boast a fully-equipped kitchen with all appliances included. Plus, every apartment comes with a stackable washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, central air, a large patio and extra storage. Combine our stylish apartments and ideal location and you've found the perfect place to start your next adventure. Come home to West Oak Apartments ...