All apartments in Wake Forest
Find more places like West Oak Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake Forest, NC
/
West Oak Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

West Oak Apartment Homes

370 W Oak Ave · (919) 646-6238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wake Forest
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

370 W Oak Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Oak Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
West Oak Apartments in Wake Forest, NC features spacious 2-bedroom floor plans. Situated less than 10 miles north of Raleigh, Wake Forest offers quick and easy access to first class universities with Duke University and North Carolina State University. The area's most progressive employers are also easily accessible through the Research Triangle Park and you can enjoy shopping and dining at Triangle Town Center. What more could you want? Looking for fun and relaxation, head over to nearby Joyner Park or take a day trip to the coast or the mountains. There's so much to do so close to West Oak Apartments! At West Oak Apartments our living spaces boast a fully-equipped kitchen with all appliances included. Plus, every apartment comes with a stackable washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, central air, a large patio and extra storage. Combine our stylish apartments and ideal location and you've found the perfect place to start your next adventure. Come home to West Oak Apartments ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99
Deposit: $87.50 Bond or based off credit
Move-in Fees: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 1st pet; $100 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No weight limit or Breed Restrictions.
Parking Details: Open parking. Surface lot. Surface lot only.
Storage Details: Additional storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Oak Apartment Homes have any available units?
West Oak Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wake Forest, NC.
What amenities does West Oak Apartment Homes have?
Some of West Oak Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Oak Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
West Oak Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Oak Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, West Oak Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does West Oak Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, West Oak Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does West Oak Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Oak Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Oak Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, West Oak Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does West Oak Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, West Oak Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does West Oak Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Oak Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does West Oak Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, West Oak Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for West Oak Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587

Similar Pages

Wake Forest 1 BedroomsWake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Wake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWake Forest Apartments with Balcony
Wake Forest Apartments with GymOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeastern Baptist Theological SeminaryMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel HillNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Duke University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity