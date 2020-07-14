West Oak Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport clubhouse coffee bar community garden green community guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

West Oak Apartments in Wake Forest, NC features spacious 2-bedroom floor plans. Situated less than 10 miles north of Raleigh, Wake Forest offers quick and easy access to first class universities with Duke University and North Carolina State University. The area's most progressive employers are also easily accessible through the Research Triangle Park and you can enjoy shopping and dining at Triangle Town Center. What more could you want? Looking for fun and relaxation, head over to nearby Joyner Park or take a day trip to the coast or the mountains. There's so much to do so close to West Oak Apartments! At West Oak Apartments our living spaces boast a fully-equipped kitchen with all appliances included. Plus, every apartment comes with a stackable washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets, central air, a large patio and extra storage. Combine our stylish apartments and ideal location and you've found the perfect place to start your next adventure. Come home to West Oak Apartments ...