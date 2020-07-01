All apartments in Wake Forest
1454-1 Cimarron Parkway

1454 Cimarron Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1454 Cimarron Pkwy, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One level living home in a great Wake Forest location. Single family home. Three bedrooms, two baths. Patio! Lawn maintenance included. Convenient to Downtown Wake Forest, shopping, dining, US-1, I-540 and 98 bypass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway have any available units?
1454-1 Cimarron Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wake Forest, NC.
What amenities does 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway have?
Some of 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1454-1 Cimarron Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway offer parking?
No, 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway have a pool?
No, 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1454-1 Cimarron Parkway has units with air conditioning.
