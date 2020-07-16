All apartments in Wake Forest
Find more places like 1400 Green Mountain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake Forest, NC
/
1400 Green Mountain Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1400 Green Mountain Drive

1400 Green Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wake Forest
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1400 Green Mountain Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
PENDING APPLICATION!Stunning 4 bedrooms/3 full baths 2 car garare in Bowling Green/Wake forest. Formal living with delux coffeed ceiling and seperate dining rooms, kitchen open to family room, 4 bedrooms and a huge Bonus/ loft area. Family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Grand luxury owner's suite with sitting area and walk in closet. Com. pool and playground. 10 minutes to Publix, Harris Teeter. No pets. Credit 650+.Virtual tour Avail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Green Mountain Drive have any available units?
1400 Green Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wake Forest, NC.
What amenities does 1400 Green Mountain Drive have?
Some of 1400 Green Mountain Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Green Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Green Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Green Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Green Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake Forest.
Does 1400 Green Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Green Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 1400 Green Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Green Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Green Mountain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Green Mountain Drive has a pool.
Does 1400 Green Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 Green Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Green Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Green Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Green Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Green Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587

Similar Pages

Wake Forest 1 BedroomsWake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Wake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Wake Forest Apartments with GymsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC
Lillington, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCSanford, NCNashville, NCOxford, NCZebulon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeastern Baptist Theological SeminaryMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel HillNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Duke University