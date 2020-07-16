1400 Green Mountain Drive

Amenities

PENDING APPLICATION!Stunning 4 bedrooms/3 full baths 2 car garare in Bowling Green/Wake forest. Formal living with delux coffeed ceiling and seperate dining rooms, kitchen open to family room, 4 bedrooms and a huge Bonus/ loft area. Family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Grand luxury owner's suite with sitting area and walk in closet. Com. pool and playground. 10 minutes to Publix, Harris Teeter. No pets. Credit 650+.Virtual tour Avail.