Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

122 Alberbury Commons Court

122 Alberbury Commons Court · (919) 459-6300
Location

122 Alberbury Commons Court, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Light & bright Ranch home convenient to shopping & highway access. Fenced yard, interior paint & flooring 2018, kitchen appliances recently replaced. Huge family room centers on FP & Kitchen is open and airy. Master has vaulted ceiling, WIC & private ensuite. Two secondary bedrooms share a second full bath central to home. 1-car garage & LG driveway offer ample parking. Back deck with fully-fenced yard is perfect for entertaining. Small Pets considered case-by-case. Must see property, viewings start 7-22.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Alberbury Commons Court have any available units?
122 Alberbury Commons Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Alberbury Commons Court have?
Some of 122 Alberbury Commons Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Alberbury Commons Court currently offering any rent specials?
122 Alberbury Commons Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Alberbury Commons Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Alberbury Commons Court is pet friendly.
Does 122 Alberbury Commons Court offer parking?
Yes, 122 Alberbury Commons Court offers parking.
Does 122 Alberbury Commons Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Alberbury Commons Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Alberbury Commons Court have a pool?
Yes, 122 Alberbury Commons Court has a pool.
Does 122 Alberbury Commons Court have accessible units?
No, 122 Alberbury Commons Court does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Alberbury Commons Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Alberbury Commons Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Alberbury Commons Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Alberbury Commons Court does not have units with air conditioning.
