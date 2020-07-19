122 Alberbury Commons Court

Amenities
Light & bright Ranch home convenient to shopping & highway access. Fenced yard, interior paint & flooring 2018, kitchen appliances recently replaced. Huge family room centers on FP & Kitchen is open and airy. Master has vaulted ceiling, WIC & private ensuite. Two secondary bedrooms share a second full bath central to home. 1-car garage & LG driveway offer ample parking. Back deck with fully-fenced yard is perfect for entertaining. Small Pets considered case-by-case. Must see property, viewings start 7-22.