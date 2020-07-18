8300 Lawdraker Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Features fresh paint, Large family room with hardwood floors, Eat-in kitchen. Brand new SS refrigerator is pending for delivery. Private backyard - 2 acres wooded lot. Minutes to Crossroad Shopping Center and Crowder Park. Must see! Accepts small pets. No roommates.



* Inquire now and we will email steps to schedule a showing online!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.