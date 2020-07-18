All apartments in Wake County
8300 Lawdraker Road
Last updated July 5 2020 at 1:00 PM

8300 Lawdraker Road

8300 Lawdraker Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1659668
Location

8300 Lawdraker Road, Wake County, NC 27539

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Features fresh paint, Large family room with hardwood floors, Eat-in kitchen. Brand new SS refrigerator is pending for delivery. Private backyard - 2 acres wooded lot. Minutes to Crossroad Shopping Center and Crowder Park. Must see! Accepts small pets. No roommates.

* Inquire now and we will email steps to schedule a showing online!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Lawdraker Road have any available units?
8300 Lawdraker Road has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8300 Lawdraker Road currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Lawdraker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Lawdraker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Lawdraker Road is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Lawdraker Road offer parking?
No, 8300 Lawdraker Road does not offer parking.
Does 8300 Lawdraker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Lawdraker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Lawdraker Road have a pool?
No, 8300 Lawdraker Road does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Lawdraker Road have accessible units?
No, 8300 Lawdraker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Lawdraker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Lawdraker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Lawdraker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 Lawdraker Road does not have units with air conditioning.
