Wake County, NC
6925 Longridge Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:15 PM

6925 Longridge Drive

6925 Longridge Drive · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6925 Longridge Drive, Wake County, NC 27603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 Longridge Drive have any available units?
6925 Longridge Drive has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6925 Longridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6925 Longridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 Longridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6925 Longridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6925 Longridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6925 Longridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6925 Longridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 Longridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 Longridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6925 Longridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6925 Longridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6925 Longridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 Longridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6925 Longridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6925 Longridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6925 Longridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
