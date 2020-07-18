All apartments in Wake County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:24 PM

6014 Kayton Street

6014 Kayton Street · (919) 281-3225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6014 Kayton Street, Wake County, NC 27616
5401 North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Avail 8/1. 2019-built townhome, featuring 4-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & 2-car garage. Enjoy resort-like living w/ amenities incl. pool, clubhouse, dog park, lake & running trails. 1st floor offers guest bedroom & full bath. 2nd floor has an open concept layout incl. a large living room, kitchen w/ granite island & dining area. Deck off the dinette is perfect for grilling. 3rd floor has a large master bedroom w/ walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms & laundry room. SS refrigerator, washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Kayton Street have any available units?
6014 Kayton Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6014 Kayton Street have?
Some of 6014 Kayton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Kayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Kayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Kayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 Kayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 6014 Kayton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Kayton Street offers parking.
Does 6014 Kayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6014 Kayton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Kayton Street have a pool?
Yes, 6014 Kayton Street has a pool.
Does 6014 Kayton Street have accessible units?
No, 6014 Kayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Kayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 Kayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 Kayton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 Kayton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
