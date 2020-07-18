6014 Kayton Street

Amenities
Avail 8/1. 2019-built townhome, featuring 4-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & 2-car garage. Enjoy resort-like living w/ amenities incl. pool, clubhouse, dog park, lake & running trails. 1st floor offers guest bedroom & full bath. 2nd floor has an open concept layout incl. a large living room, kitchen w/ granite island & dining area. Deck off the dinette is perfect for grilling. 3rd floor has a large master bedroom w/ walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms & laundry room. SS refrigerator, washer and dryer included!