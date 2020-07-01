Amenities

3915 Glorybower Way Available 07/16/20 Charming 5 BR Single Family Home w/ Guest Ste on 1st Fl. at Covington, Apex! Available on July 16th! - Features open floor plan, kitchen w/ SS appliances, backsplash tile, many cabinets for storage & island. Dining leads to deck overview open backyard. Spacious 4 BRs located upstairs w/ walk-in closet; Master Bath w/double vanities, tub, and a huge shower room w/sitting bench. Mins to Hwy 64, Hwy 55, RDU, RTP, I-440, I-40, and shopping! Pictures were taken before renter. This is a pet-free home.



No Pets Allowed



