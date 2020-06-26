3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated single family home on farm land in private location. Zoned for business ORD. Ideal as residence to run your business out of with lots of parking and storage (inside and out). Full unfinished basement can be used for garage, work shop, storage, or to be finished office space. 2000 square foot unfinished basement with separagt entrance from outside. New furnace, HVAC, roof, city water (also has well), carpeting, painting, new kitchen floor, lighting, etc. Nearby shopping and amenities.