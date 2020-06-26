All apartments in Wake County
3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road

3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road · (800) 274-5345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Wake County, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated single family home on farm land in private location. Zoned for business ORD. Ideal as residence to run your business out of with lots of parking and storage (inside and out). Full unfinished basement can be used for garage, work shop, storage, or to be finished office space. 2000 square foot unfinished basement with separagt entrance from outside. New furnace, HVAC, roof, city water (also has well), carpeting, painting, new kitchen floor, lighting, etc. Nearby shopping and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road have any available units?
3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road have?
Some of 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road offers parking.
Does 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road have a pool?
Yes, 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road has a pool.
Does 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road have accessible units?
No, 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3625 Pleasant Grove Church Road has units with air conditioning.
