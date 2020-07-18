All apartments in Wake County
Find more places like 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:37 AM

2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive

2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive · (919) 219-4787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive, Wake County, NC 27502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lot back to woods with great privacy! Gorgeous Royal Oaks townhome with 2 car garage in Bella Casa. Gourmet kitchen w/ large isle, SS appl, granite, pantry. Open floorplan with wide plank hardwoods & crown molding throughout 1st floor. Family rm w/ gas log FP. Spacious master has trey ceiling, lg wk-in closet, soaking tub & separate tiled shwr. 2nd floor loft plus huge 3rd floor bonus for office space. Tennis and Pool neighborhood with nearby Apex Nature Park. Walk to Apex-Friendship schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive have any available units?
2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive have?
Some of 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive offers parking.
Does 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive has a pool.
Does 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr
Raleigh, NC 27614
Flats on 7th
917 Seventh Ave
Garner, NC 27529
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr
Raleigh, NC 27604
Aventura Crossroads
1010 Legacy Village Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Regency Place
6210 Saint Regis Cir
Raleigh, NC 27606
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C
Raleigh, NC 27616
511 Faye
511 Fayetteville St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street
Raleigh, NC 27603

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHillsborough, NCLillington, NC
Sanford, NCDunn, NCOxford, NCWilson, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCGraham, NCCarthage, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity