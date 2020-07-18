2705 Masonboro Ferry Drive

Amenities
Lot back to woods with great privacy! Gorgeous Royal Oaks townhome with 2 car garage in Bella Casa. Gourmet kitchen w/ large isle, SS appl, granite, pantry. Open floorplan with wide plank hardwoods & crown molding throughout 1st floor. Family rm w/ gas log FP. Spacious master has trey ceiling, lg wk-in closet, soaking tub & separate tiled shwr. 2nd floor loft plus huge 3rd floor bonus for office space. Tennis and Pool neighborhood with nearby Apex Nature Park. Walk to Apex-Friendship schools.