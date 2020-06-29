All apartments in Wake County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

1112 Wagon Ridge Road

1112 Wagon Ridge Road · (919) 880-4922
Location

1112 Wagon Ridge Road, Wake County, NC 27614

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,400

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5315 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful brick home on a 4 acre wooded lot in a gated community in Adams Mt.
Main floor has large master bedroom overlooking the wooded lot, large bathroom with jacuzzi tub and walk in shower,and large walk in closet.
Beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island, gas stove with double ovens, 2 dishwashers, microwave drawer. Beautiful see through stone gas fireplace in den/breakfast nook, dining room, living room/office, laundry/mud room. Access to deck.
Downstairs has a master suite or mother in law suite with large bedroom with fireplace, upgraded bathroom with whirlpool spa tub and steam shower, LARGE closet, work out room, office and outside access to large deck.
Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a bonus room and LARGE storage room brand new carpet. Wrought iron railings.
Great 2-car garage has ice maker, refrigerator, dishwasher, cabinets and storage galore. Fun room painted and decorated for entertaining. Brand new roof.
Located on 4 acres on the highest peak in wake county. Privacy galore on a cul-de-sac. Close to Falls Lake.
Gated community with pool and tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Wagon Ridge Road have any available units?
1112 Wagon Ridge Road has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1112 Wagon Ridge Road have?
Some of 1112 Wagon Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Wagon Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Wagon Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Wagon Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Wagon Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 1112 Wagon Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Wagon Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1112 Wagon Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Wagon Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Wagon Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Wagon Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 1112 Wagon Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1112 Wagon Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Wagon Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Wagon Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Wagon Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1112 Wagon Ridge Road has units with air conditioning.
