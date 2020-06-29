1112 Wagon Ridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful brick home on a 4 acre wooded lot in a gated community in Adams Mt.

Main floor has large master bedroom overlooking the wooded lot, large bathroom with jacuzzi tub and walk in shower,and large walk in closet.

Beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island, gas stove with double ovens, 2 dishwashers, microwave drawer. Beautiful see through stone gas fireplace in den/breakfast nook, dining room, living room/office, laundry/mud room. Access to deck.

Downstairs has a master suite or mother in law suite with large bedroom with fireplace, upgraded bathroom with whirlpool spa tub and steam shower, LARGE closet, work out room, office and outside access to large deck.

Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a bonus room and LARGE storage room brand new carpet. Wrought iron railings.

Great 2-car garage has ice maker, refrigerator, dishwasher, cabinets and storage galore. Fun room painted and decorated for entertaining. Brand new roof.

Located on 4 acres on the highest peak in wake county. Privacy galore on a cul-de-sac. Close to Falls Lake.

Gated community with pool and tennis court.