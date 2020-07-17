All apartments in Wake County
10005 Grady Circle

10005 Grady Circle · (919) 368-7011
Location

10005 Grady Circle, Wake County, NC 27615

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Cozy apt ste in basement level of pvt home in popular Stonebridge Subdivision. Owner lives on main 2 levels.Kitchen w/electric range&fridge,lots of cabinets.New carpet&paint.Your own private walk out basement entrance. private patio area off bedroom& LR.LR w/fireplace.Great 1 bedroom spot for someone that wants to have easy access to 540, shopping,&enjoy part of a single family house.2 pools in community, parks and tennis.Washer/Dryer hookups available.Pets neg.Utilties paid by owner.Great Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10005 Grady Circle have any available units?
10005 Grady Circle has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10005 Grady Circle have?
Some of 10005 Grady Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10005 Grady Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10005 Grady Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10005 Grady Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10005 Grady Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10005 Grady Circle offer parking?
No, 10005 Grady Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10005 Grady Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10005 Grady Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10005 Grady Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10005 Grady Circle has a pool.
Does 10005 Grady Circle have accessible units?
No, 10005 Grady Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10005 Grady Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10005 Grady Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10005 Grady Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10005 Grady Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
