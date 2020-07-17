10005 Grady Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Cozy apt ste in basement level of pvt home in popular Stonebridge Subdivision. Owner lives on main 2 levels.Kitchen w/electric range&fridge,lots of cabinets.New carpet&paint.Your own private walk out basement entrance. private patio area off bedroom& LR.LR w/fireplace.Great 1 bedroom spot for someone that wants to have easy access to 540, shopping,&enjoy part of a single family house.2 pools in community, parks and tennis.Washer/Dryer hookups available.Pets neg.Utilties paid by owner.Great Opportunity!