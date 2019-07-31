All apartments in Wadesboro
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:01 AM

101 Moores Lake Road

101 Moore's Lake Road · (704) 690-1933
Location

101 Moore's Lake Road, Wadesboro, NC 28170

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Former Dental Office for LEASE! Well maintained building, lots of built -ins, includes furniture. Executive office, reception room, front desk, exam rooms and bathroom. Plenty of parking, easy front entry access and close to Morven Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Moores Lake Road have any available units?
101 Moores Lake Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101 Moores Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
101 Moores Lake Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Moores Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 101 Moores Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wadesboro.
Does 101 Moores Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 101 Moores Lake Road does offer parking.
Does 101 Moores Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Moores Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Moores Lake Road have a pool?
No, 101 Moores Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 101 Moores Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 101 Moores Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Moores Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Moores Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Moores Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Moores Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
