3002 Beacon Avenue

Weddington School District! The nearby Sun Valley Entertainment district is a short drive away and features tons of restaurants, eateries as well as a Publix and Harris Teeter. I-74/Independence as well as the newly completed Monroe Bypass is a short drive from the community making commuting convenient and easy.This custom plan features a 2-car garage, 4bd/2.5bth and over 2200 sq. ft. Interior features include granite, large open kitchen, laminate wood floors on main, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washer & dryer included.This home truly has it all and you won't find a better, more central location.Call us today! (Actual home address: 3014 Creeks Landing Drive)
