All apartments in Unionville
Find more places like 3002 Beacon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Unionville, NC
/
3002 Beacon Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:17 PM

3002 Beacon Avenue

3002 Beacon Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3002 Beacon Ave, Unionville, NC 28110

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Weddington School District! The nearby Sun Valley Entertainment district is a short drive away and features tons of restaurants, eateries as well as a Publix and Harris Teeter. I-74/Independence as well as the newly completed Monroe Bypass is a short drive from the community making commuting convenient and easy.This custom plan features a 2-car garage, 4bd/2.5bth and over 2200 sq. ft. Interior features include granite, large open kitchen, laminate wood floors on main, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washer & dryer included.This home truly has it all and you won't find a better, more central location.Call us today! (Actual home address: 3014 Creeks Landing Drive)

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Beacon Avenue have any available units?
3002 Beacon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Unionville, NC.
What amenities does 3002 Beacon Avenue have?
Some of 3002 Beacon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Beacon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Beacon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Beacon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 Beacon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3002 Beacon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Beacon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3002 Beacon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 Beacon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Beacon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3002 Beacon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Beacon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3002 Beacon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Beacon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Beacon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Beacon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Beacon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCMonroe, NCStallings, NCWeddington, NCWaxhaw, NC
Locust, NCHarrisburg, NCPineville, NCKannapolis, NCBelmont, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCRanlo, NCDenver, NCClover, SCChester, SCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University