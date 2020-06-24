4827 Manchineel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious and elegant house is located in Monroe and is ready to be your new home! Sit and enjoy the front porch while you watch sunrises and sunsets! This home has tons of charm from the stylish fireplace in the living room to the upgraded kitchen. Cook in style since the kitchen features granite counters, ample cabinetry, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Natural lighting flows throughout this home creating a cozy feel. The home has neutral tile and plush carpet throughout, along with a neutral paint scheme allowing you to quickly add personal touches to the home! The bathrooms feature vanity lights so getting ready is a breeze. Entertain or relax outside in the spacious backyard! This home is also pet friendly. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.