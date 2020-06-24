All apartments in Union County
Find more places like 4827 Manchineel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union County, NC
/
4827 Manchineel Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4827 Manchineel Lane

4827 Manchineel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4827 Manchineel Lane, Union County, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious and elegant house is located in Monroe and is ready to be your new home! Sit and enjoy the front porch while you watch sunrises and sunsets! This home has tons of charm from the stylish fireplace in the living room to the upgraded kitchen. Cook in style since the kitchen features granite counters, ample cabinetry, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Natural lighting flows throughout this home creating a cozy feel. The home has neutral tile and plush carpet throughout, along with a neutral paint scheme allowing you to quickly add personal touches to the home! The bathrooms feature vanity lights so getting ready is a breeze. Entertain or relax outside in the spacious backyard! This home is also pet friendly. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4827 Manchineel Lane have any available units?
4827 Manchineel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
What amenities does 4827 Manchineel Lane have?
Some of 4827 Manchineel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4827 Manchineel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4827 Manchineel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4827 Manchineel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4827 Manchineel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4827 Manchineel Lane offer parking?
No, 4827 Manchineel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4827 Manchineel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4827 Manchineel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4827 Manchineel Lane have a pool?
No, 4827 Manchineel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4827 Manchineel Lane have accessible units?
No, 4827 Manchineel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4827 Manchineel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4827 Manchineel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4827 Manchineel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4827 Manchineel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCFlorence, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCPineville, NCHarrisburg, NC
Albemarle, NCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWestport, NCClover, SCDenver, NCLincolnton, NCAsheboro, NCCherryville, NCNewton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College