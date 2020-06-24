All apartments in Union County
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:06 PM

4725 Manchineel Lane

4725 Manchinel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4725 Manchinel Lane, Union County, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Manchineel Lane have any available units?
4725 Manchineel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
Is 4725 Manchineel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Manchineel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Manchineel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4725 Manchineel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4725 Manchineel Lane offer parking?
No, 4725 Manchineel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4725 Manchineel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Manchineel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Manchineel Lane have a pool?
No, 4725 Manchineel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4725 Manchineel Lane have accessible units?
No, 4725 Manchineel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Manchineel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 Manchineel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4725 Manchineel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4725 Manchineel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
