3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Thomasville, NC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Edgewood Ave.
603 Edgewood Avenue, Thomasville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom house in Thomasville! - Appointments by email only. Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Ford Street
105 Ford Street, Thomasville, NC
Brick gem in Thomasville - This adorable house is a steal! Two bedrooms with closets and two without makes this a space with plenty of room for everyone.
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
113 Council Street
113 Council Street, Thomasville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
1064 sqft
Welcome to 113 Council Street! This three bedroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and more! Enjoy a cozy fire in the brick lined fireplace and a sizable back deck makes this home perfect for back yard
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 Hawick Dr
1017 Hawick Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1917 sqft
Now Available! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Burton Run! - To schedule a tour, go to our website RENTrrc.com! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2814 Craig Point
2814 Craig Point Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
930 sqft
***Under New Management***Beautifully renovated 3 Bedrooms available Now! Enjoy now the convenience of having a kitchen with plenty of storage space as well as the spacious bedrooms! Reserve your new home today.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Sharon Street
1009 Sharon Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1144 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to make this newly renovated house your new home. You will be pleased with one floor living provided in this 3 carpeted bedroom and 2 bathroom beauty.
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
38 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
16 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
2601 Maxine Drive
2601 Maxine Drive, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1645 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3420 Corvair Dr
3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1919 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Appointments by email only. Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
602 FAIRVIEW DR
602 Fairview Drive, Lexington, NC
4BDRM 2 BA HOME IN LEXINGTON. - 4 BDRM 2 BA HOME. 2 BDRM'S UP 2 DOWN. STOVE, REF, D.W. W/D CONNECTIONS IN BASEMENT, BASEMENT STORAGE, 2 GARAGES. HARDWOOD & TILE FLOORS. GAS HEAT WITH GAS LOGS IN FIREPLACE. CENTRAL AC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
514 Hill Street
514 Hill Street, High Point, NC
Big House on Small Budget! - This home is a fantastic find for families looking for living big on a budget. This 4.5 bedroom, single bath home, has great space inside with a large backyard. Fridge and stove-top oven included. No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3615 Running Cedar Trail
3615 Running Cedar Trail, High Point, NC
3615 Running Cedar Trail Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT! - This single-family home is located at 3615 Running Cedar Trl, High Point, NC. 3615 Running Cedar Trl is in High Point, NC and in ZIP code 27265.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 East Martin Luther King Jr Dr
1408 E Martin Luther King Jr Dr, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large home with lots of charm! Ready for move in Now! - Call TVinci Properties today to schedule a Tour: 336-870-0768 Visit our website for more information and to apply online. www.tvinciproperties.com/vacancies This home has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3520 Pine Valley Rd.
3520 Pine Valley Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Large Ranch Home with Basement on Quiet Street - Looking for a great home with plenty of space indoors and out? This is the house for you. Brick Ranch style home with hard floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
3022 Wellingford Street
3022 Wellingford Drive, High Point, NC
Large Brick Ranch Home with Detached Garage in High Point Four Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer and Built-In Microwave.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
3972 Sorrell Court
3972 Sorrel Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
3703 Quail Marsh Court
3703 Quail Marsh Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2536 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
110 Ridgewood Drive
110 Ridgewood Drive, Lexington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Ridgewood Drive in Lexington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
104 Mendenhall Road
104 Mendenhall Road, Jamestown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Large Updated Home w/ Sun Room and Basement. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms upstairs - the Finished Basement could be used as the third Bedroom or a Den. Hardwood and Laminate Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.