1512 West Hills Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

1512 West Hills Drive

1512 West Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1512 West Hills Dr, Tarboro, NC 27886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 Bath ranch with formal living room, formal dining room, den with fireplace, kitchen with granite, refurbished bath rooms, master has walk in shower, covered porch and new heat and air. Great neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 West Hills Drive have any available units?
1512 West Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarboro, NC.
What amenities does 1512 West Hills Drive have?
Some of 1512 West Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 West Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 West Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 West Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1512 West Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarboro.
Does 1512 West Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1512 West Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1512 West Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 West Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 West Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1512 West Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1512 West Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1512 West Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 West Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 West Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 West Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 West Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
