UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 Bath ranch with formal living room, formal dining room, den with fireplace, kitchen with granite, refurbished bath rooms, master has walk in shower, covered porch and new heat and air. Great neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1512 West Hills Drive have any available units?
1512 West Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarboro, NC.
What amenities does 1512 West Hills Drive have?
Some of 1512 West Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 West Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 West Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.