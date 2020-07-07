1512 West Hills Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 Bath ranch with formal living room, formal dining room, den with fireplace, kitchen with granite, refurbished bath rooms, master has walk in shower, covered porch and new heat and air. Great neighborhood