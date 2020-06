Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious floor plan sporting granite counters, laminate floors, stainless appliances all while being on a single level living space, this home is a must see. The backyard has a covered patio, is completely fenced and spacious for everyone to enjoy while visiting the beach, local restaurants, or shopping centers. Short drive to down town Swansboro and Emerald Isle beaches.