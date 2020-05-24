All apartments in Surf City
Find more places like 435 Belvedere Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surf City, NC
/
435 Belvedere Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 8:03 AM

435 Belvedere Drive

435 Belvedere Dr · (910) 777-3406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

435 Belvedere Dr, Surf City, NC 28445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, two car garage, fenced in back yard with all the upgrades in The Cottages, Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge. Covered rocking chair front porch and rear deck. Minutes to Topsail Island beaches, centrally located between Jacksonville and Wilmington. Close to back gate and Stone Bay. Hardwood floors in main living area, dining area and kitchen. Granite counter tops in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Large master suite with walk in closet. Master bath with dual vanities, separate tiled shower and soaking tub. Both baths with tile floors. Pet friendly. The ocean and a public boat ramp in Surf City are just minutes away. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Belvedere Drive have any available units?
435 Belvedere Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Belvedere Drive have?
Some of 435 Belvedere Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Belvedere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
435 Belvedere Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Belvedere Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 Belvedere Drive is pet friendly.
Does 435 Belvedere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 435 Belvedere Drive does offer parking.
Does 435 Belvedere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Belvedere Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Belvedere Drive have a pool?
No, 435 Belvedere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 435 Belvedere Drive have accessible units?
No, 435 Belvedere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Belvedere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Belvedere Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Belvedere Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 435 Belvedere Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 435 Belvedere Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NCNewport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NCMorehead City, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity