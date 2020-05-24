435 Belvedere Drive

Amenities

Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, two car garage, fenced in back yard with all the upgrades in The Cottages, Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge. Covered rocking chair front porch and rear deck. Minutes to Topsail Island beaches, centrally located between Jacksonville and Wilmington. Close to back gate and Stone Bay. Hardwood floors in main living area, dining area and kitchen. Granite counter tops in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Large master suite with walk in closet. Master bath with dual vanities, separate tiled shower and soaking tub. Both baths with tile floors. Pet friendly. The ocean and a public boat ramp in Surf City are just minutes away. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.