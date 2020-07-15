All apartments in Sugar Mountain
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

1664 Grouse Moor Drive 7

1664 Grouse Moor Drive · (865) 850-0041
Location

1664 Grouse Moor Drive, Sugar Mountain, NC 28604

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. Aug 1

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 837 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 $900 837ft2 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo - Property Id: 66984

1664 Grouse Moor Dr, Unit 7, Sugar Mountain, NC is a condo that contains 837 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Condo does not come fully furnished. Some furnishings available with property. No Smoking. 25 Minutes from Boone. Deposit is $500, refundable upon completion of lease, pending any damages to the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66984
Property Id 66984

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5926945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

