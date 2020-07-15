1664 Grouse Moor Drive 7

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 $900 837ft2 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo - Property Id: 66984



1664 Grouse Moor Dr, Unit 7, Sugar Mountain, NC is a condo that contains 837 sq ft and was built in 1984. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Condo does not come fully furnished. Some furnishings available with property. No Smoking. 25 Minutes from Boone. Deposit is $500, refundable upon completion of lease, pending any damages to the property

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66984

Property Id 66984



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5926945)