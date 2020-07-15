All apartments in Statesville
815 E Front Street

815 East Front Street · (704) 564-5072
Location

815 East Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*Available Aug. 5. Do not disturb current tenants. Showings allowed Saturday afternoons only. Contact Listing agents. Pictures taken prior to current tenant.* Adorable 3 bedroom home was completely renovated and updated 18 months ago. Easy, one floor living. Pet Friendly! All Breeds Welcome! Open concept main living area with gas fireplace. Tons of natural light! The spacious kitchen has beautiful granite, subway tile back splash, new stainless appliances, and a breakfast bar. Both the full bathroom and the hallway 1/2 bath were remodeled a little over a year ago with vintage details. Enjoy efficient newer appliances, gas furnace, AC, tank less water heater and windows. Fans in every bedroom. Newly refinished hardwood floors and luxury vinyl plank wood flooring give warmth and charm. Large private, partially fenced backyard. Peaceful neighborhood within walking distance to Historic Downtown Statesville yet very close to I-77 & I-40. Tenant to pay utilities and maintain yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 E Front Street have any available units?
815 E Front Street has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 815 E Front Street have?
Some of 815 E Front Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 E Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 E Front Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 E Front Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 E Front Street is pet friendly.
Does 815 E Front Street offer parking?
Yes, 815 E Front Street offers parking.
Does 815 E Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 E Front Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 E Front Street have a pool?
No, 815 E Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 E Front Street have accessible units?
No, 815 E Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 E Front Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 E Front Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 E Front Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 E Front Street has units with air conditioning.
