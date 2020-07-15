815 E Front Street

Amenities

*Available Aug. 5. Do not disturb current tenants. Showings allowed Saturday afternoons only. Contact Listing agents. Pictures taken prior to current tenant.* Adorable 3 bedroom home was completely renovated and updated 18 months ago. Easy, one floor living. Pet Friendly! All Breeds Welcome! Open concept main living area with gas fireplace. Tons of natural light! The spacious kitchen has beautiful granite, subway tile back splash, new stainless appliances, and a breakfast bar. Both the full bathroom and the hallway 1/2 bath were remodeled a little over a year ago with vintage details. Enjoy efficient newer appliances, gas furnace, AC, tank less water heater and windows. Fans in every bedroom. Newly refinished hardwood floors and luxury vinyl plank wood flooring give warmth and charm. Large private, partially fenced backyard. Peaceful neighborhood within walking distance to Historic Downtown Statesville yet very close to I-77 & I-40. Tenant to pay utilities and maintain yard.