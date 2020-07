Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move - in Ready Duplex available conveniently located near I-77. Freshly painted and newer flooring. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and appliances. Level yard. Covered front porch perfect for enjoying the Carolina Weather. Contact us to schedule a viewing today.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

