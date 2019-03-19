This a 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home with a nice yard. * Kitchen is furnished with a Stove and Refrigerator * Spacious Living Room * Washer/Dryer Hook up * Central heat/air by heat pump * Hardwood & Vinyl Floors * No Pets
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24023 Old Aquadale Rd have any available units?
24023 Old Aquadale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanly County, NC.
What amenities does 24023 Old Aquadale Rd have?
Some of 24023 Old Aquadale Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24023 Old Aquadale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
24023 Old Aquadale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.