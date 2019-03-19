All apartments in Stanly County
Find more places like 24023 Old Aquadale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stanly County, NC
/
24023 Old Aquadale Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24023 Old Aquadale Rd

24023 Old Aquadale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24023 Old Aquadale Road, Stanly County, NC 28001

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This a 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home with a nice yard.
* Kitchen is furnished with a Stove and Refrigerator
* Spacious Living Room
* Washer/Dryer Hook up
* Central heat/air by heat pump
* Hardwood & Vinyl Floors
* No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24023 Old Aquadale Rd have any available units?
24023 Old Aquadale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanly County, NC.
What amenities does 24023 Old Aquadale Rd have?
Some of 24023 Old Aquadale Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24023 Old Aquadale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
24023 Old Aquadale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24023 Old Aquadale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 24023 Old Aquadale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanly County.
Does 24023 Old Aquadale Rd offer parking?
No, 24023 Old Aquadale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 24023 Old Aquadale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24023 Old Aquadale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24023 Old Aquadale Rd have a pool?
No, 24023 Old Aquadale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 24023 Old Aquadale Rd have accessible units?
No, 24023 Old Aquadale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 24023 Old Aquadale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 24023 Old Aquadale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24023 Old Aquadale Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24023 Old Aquadale Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCSouthern Pines, NCStatesville, NCAlbemarle, NCKannapolis, NCMonroe, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCStallings, NC
Lake Park, NCAsheboro, NCWaxhaw, NCDavidson, NCThomasville, NCPineville, NCMount Holly, NCWestport, NCJamestown, NCTega Cay, SCClemmons, NCDenver, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College